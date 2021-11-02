Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Issues Earnings Results

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

NYSE:IPI traded down $9.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.31. 22,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,330. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05. The company has a market cap of $555.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 2.11. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $52.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPI. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intrepid Potash stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 21,590.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of Intrepid Potash worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

