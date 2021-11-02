The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $143.23

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.23 and last traded at $142.49, with a volume of 201396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.90 and its 200 day moving average is $108.02. The firm has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 407,904 shares valued at $28,584,802. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

