Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 25,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Greenridge Global cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

FSI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. 13,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,545. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $8.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.