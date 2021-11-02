International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Short Interest Update

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,100 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the September 30th total of 158,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,955,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,529 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 612.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 199,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,830. The company has a market cap of $150.06 million, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.56. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that International Tower Hill Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.