Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Purchases 44,263 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,938,439,000 after purchasing an additional 357,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,061,212,000 after purchasing an additional 397,748 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $784,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $969,798,000 after acquiring an additional 62,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,187,580 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $393,115,000 after acquiring an additional 390,610 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FANG opened at $109.56 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

