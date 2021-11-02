Tidal Finance (TIDAL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.07 Million

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $8.57 million and $1.07 million worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.36 or 0.00224754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00094698 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

TIDAL is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.