Dock Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0871 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dock has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a total market capitalization of $63.61 million and $8.73 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.03 or 0.00336323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.36 or 0.00224754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00094698 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 864,127,299 coins and its circulating supply is 730,693,794 coins. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.