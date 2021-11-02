Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BKRIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, WH Ireland raised Bank of Ireland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Ireland Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY remained flat at $$5.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.