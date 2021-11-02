Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Cut to C$4.25 by Analysts at NBF

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at NBF to C$4.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. NBF’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MOZ. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.36.

TSE MOZ traded down C$0.14 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.41. The company had a trading volume of 838,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,070. The firm has a market capitalization of C$585.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.44. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$2.13 and a 1-year high of C$3.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.03.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

