NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will announce $420.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $409.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $429.00 million. NOW posted sales of $326.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NOW.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NOW by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 182,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NOW by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 46,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NOW by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNOW stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.68. 96,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,907. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $849.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

