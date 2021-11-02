Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

NYSE MGY traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.62. 58,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,066. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

