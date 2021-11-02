Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cheuvreux began coverage on 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.83 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.27.

Shares of TGOPY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87. 3i Group has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $9.92.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

