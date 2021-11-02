Telecom Italia’s (TIAOF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
TIAOF remained flat at $$0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
Featured Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.