Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for SSE (OTC:SSEZF)

SSE (OTC:SSEZF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SSE from 1,800.00 to 1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of SSE stock remained flat at $$22.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269. SSE has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $23.28.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

