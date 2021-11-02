Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ENLAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:ENLAY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. 650,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,573. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17. Enel has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

