The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of The Timken stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.00. 7,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

TKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Timken stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 210.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of The Timken worth $55,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

