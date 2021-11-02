Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $469.11 million.

NASDAQ KLIC traded down $3.52 on Tuesday, reaching $54.49. 57,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,893. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.79.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

