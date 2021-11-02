Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 69,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Univar Solutions stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.