Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the September 30th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $521,939.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,166,753. 75.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 102,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,750,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,765,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFH traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,652. Dream Finders Homes has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DFH shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

