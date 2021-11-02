Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the September 30th total of 44,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:CUEN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,676. Cuentas has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96.
Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Cuentas had a negative return on equity of 127.68% and a negative net margin of 1,219.51%.
Cuentas Company Profile
Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.
