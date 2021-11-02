Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the September 30th total of 44,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:CUEN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,676. Cuentas has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96.

Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Cuentas had a negative return on equity of 127.68% and a negative net margin of 1,219.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cuentas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cuentas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cuentas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cuentas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Cuentas in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

