DAOstack Market Capitalization Tops $3.28 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $196,711.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,371.30 or 1.00046738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00059569 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00042672 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.67 or 0.00777792 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.