Fundamenta 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,533.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $355,730.38 and $3,533.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00081428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00075643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00101930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,754.58 or 1.00651838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,475.33 or 0.07065374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,433,562 coins and its circulating supply is 998,533 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

