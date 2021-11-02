Short Interest in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Decreases By 22.4%

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 18,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.24 per share, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,245.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,012 shares of company stock worth $116,037. 36.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,401,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,140,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.16. 452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $641.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.74. Century Bancorp has a 1-year low of $69.55 and a 1-year high of $121.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.