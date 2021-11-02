Governor DAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $61,565.00 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00003341 BTC on exchanges. Governor DAO has a market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $61,565.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Governor DAO has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00081428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00075643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00101930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,754.58 or 1.00651838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,475.33 or 0.07065374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002845 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,877,787 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

