DuckDaoDime Trading 45.3% Higher This Week (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $25.15 million and approximately $955,182.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 45.3% against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.24 or 0.00038266 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00081428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00075643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00101930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,754.58 or 1.00651838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,475.33 or 0.07065374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002845 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.