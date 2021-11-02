Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.53. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after buying an additional 840,498 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,988,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,486,000 after buying an additional 725,943 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 369.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 336,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after buying an additional 264,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.44. 6,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,298. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.24. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.91 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

