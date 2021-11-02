Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Announces Earnings Results

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Kaleido Biosciences stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,168. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $192.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KLDO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaleido Biosciences stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Kaleido Biosciences were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

