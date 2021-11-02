Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $22.45. 12,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,755. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 2.62. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21.

VNOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Viper Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Viper Energy Partners worth $26,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

