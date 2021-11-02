Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.640-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.42. 10,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,073. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $41.04 and a twelve month high of $51.42.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.