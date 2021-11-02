Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $33.85 Million in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 361,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,846,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after acquiring an additional 444,683 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 408.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,304 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $15,907,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $104.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

