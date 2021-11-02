Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Takes $737,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 47.0% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 19.3% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 36.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,292,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $170,232,000 after acquiring an additional 881,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,757 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

CSCO stock opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $241.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

