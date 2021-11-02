Pacific Center for Financial Services Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,993,000 after purchasing an additional 246,821 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,367,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,803,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $6.37 on Tuesday, reaching $163.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,124,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $311.44. The company has a market capitalization of $445.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

