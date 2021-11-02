Pacific Center for Financial Services Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,993,000 after purchasing an additional 246,821 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,367,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,803,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BABA stock traded down $6.37 on Tuesday, reaching $163.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,124,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $311.44. The company has a market capitalization of $445.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.91.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
