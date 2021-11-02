Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.40 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $4.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CAR opened at $171.46 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $181.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $92.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

