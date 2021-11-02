$0.16 EPS Expected for FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FG New America Acquisition.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FG New America Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE:OPFI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,066. FG New America Acquisition has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in FG New America Acquisition by 32.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

