Badger DAO Trading Down 15.8% Over Last Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.54 or 0.00041915 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $273.04 million and approximately $14.36 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00050958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.00221775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00094100 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,285,849 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.