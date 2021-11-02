Datamine Hits 24-Hour Volume of $22,930.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Datamine has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $409,644.37 and $22,930.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.77 or 0.00435446 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001125 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $663.56 or 0.01047770 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,479,717 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.