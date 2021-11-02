NEST Protocol (NEST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.53 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $24.53 million and $2.06 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00050958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.00221775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00094100 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

