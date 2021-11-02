Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 590.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after purchasing an additional 702,337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 634.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,070,000 after purchasing an additional 667,524 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,587,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 108.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,407,000 after buying an additional 210,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,874,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.67.

Waters stock traded down $10.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $381.05 and its 200 day moving average is $358.23. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $212.85 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

