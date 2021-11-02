-$0.15 EPS Expected for IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) will post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMAC’s earnings. IMAC posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAC will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IMAC.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). IMAC had a negative return on equity of 43.24% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities cut IMAC to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. National Alliance Securities lowered IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.35 to $1.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

IMAC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. IMAC has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -1.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAC during the third quarter worth $240,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAC during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in IMAC in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in IMAC by 300.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IMAC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

