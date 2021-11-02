$190,000.00 in Sales Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will post sales of $190,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130,000.00 and the highest is $280,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $240,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $950,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $135.15 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $655.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. 91,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,414,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

