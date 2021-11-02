SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share.

Shares of SBAC traded up $8.21 on Tuesday, hitting $355.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,739. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.26. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.25 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.38.

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,323,546.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

