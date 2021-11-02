Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 59,921 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.29.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $453.32. 45,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,386. The business’s 50 day moving average is $418.49 and its 200-day moving average is $411.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $307.36 and a 12-month high of $465.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

