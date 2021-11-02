Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 23.02%. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $927.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.81. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.59%.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Douglas Dynamics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 209.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 87,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Douglas Dynamics worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.