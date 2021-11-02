Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Update

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the September 30th total of 90,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CADL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 price objective for the company.

CADL traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.26. 474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,348. Candel Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

