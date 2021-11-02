BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 176.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 343.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the second quarter worth $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BELLUS Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

NASDAQ BLU traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. 31,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,969. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $550.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 311,879.97%. Equities analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

