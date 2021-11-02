Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Update

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the September 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 97,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 181,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter valued at $757,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI remained flat at $$4.41 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,609. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 177.12% and a net margin of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Comstock Holding Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.