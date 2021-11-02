Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Up 6.4%

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)’s share price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.68 and last traded at $71.52. 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 364,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.21.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.78.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.44.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $453,899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,050 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,750,361 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $187,685,000 after purchasing an additional 50,912 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $188,792,000 after purchasing an additional 245,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 160,517 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

