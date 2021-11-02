Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.570-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.470-$2.530 EPS.

ELS stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.75. 22,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,086. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

