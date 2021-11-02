$20.54 Million in Sales Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to announce sales of $20.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.11 million. MannKind posted sales of $15.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $78.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.30 million to $79.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $73.95 million, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $80.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MannKind.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

MNKD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

MNKD traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.93. 43,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,563. MannKind has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MannKind by 1,348.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 379,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MannKind by 16.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 548,627 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in MannKind by 133.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 225,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 128,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in MannKind by 209.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 145,714 shares during the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.