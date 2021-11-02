Zigcoin (ZIG) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $326,862.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00050958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.00221775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00094100 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZIGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.